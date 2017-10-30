Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

The concerts slated for St. Paul, Minnesota, Brookings, South Dakota, and Omaha, Nebraska October 26, 27 and 28, respectively, have been rescheduled for later on this year.

Rescheduled dates for Rhett and opening acts Old Dominion and Walker Hayes are as follow: St. Paul on November 29, Brookings on December 1 and then Omaha on December 2, reports Taste of Country. Read more here.