Blake Shelton Releases New Song 'At the House'

Written by Jamie Moore and Craig Wiseman, "At the House" has Shelton singing of star gazing and swaying to the music at home with his girl instead of starting a tab at a crowded bar with a bouncer "lookin' like a wannabe Vin Diesel." Later, he advises: "Girl let's get this party started where the party always ends."

''At The House' is, I think, part of the reason I decided to name the album Texoma Shore," Shelton previously said in a press release. 'I was spending a lot of time this past summer out on Lake Texoma. There was one week in particular where it was just Gwen and I out there just basically hanging out. We finally had some time off, so we went out on the water every day, went back up to the house every night and just had one of the greatest times of my life. We were listening to this song and relating to it and realizing, 'Man, this is one of those summers that we're always going to remember.'"

Listen to Shelton's "At the House" here.