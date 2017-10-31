CMA Awards Reveal Country Collaborations For 2017

Maren Morris will perform with future tour-mate Niall Horan, Kane Brown will take the stage with Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerina and Reba McEntire will duet and Dierks Bentley will team with Rascal Flatts.

The only details released regarding the collaborations so far is Brown and Paisley taking on Paisley's latest single, "Heaven South." While it's yet to be confirmed, it's a safe bet that Morris and Horan will roll out their duet, "Seeing Blind." Read more here.