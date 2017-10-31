|
Cardi B's Instagram Video Gets Remixed As Crazy Funk Track
.
Recently Cardi shared a story in which she shows off a new set of diamonds in a puzzling, lyrical fashion. Her clowning around on Instagram became a viral sensation and a new musical spoof of the clip could keep the traffic flowing.
Funk guitarist Mono Neon pulled the clip from Cardi's Instagram account and mixed her banter and his playing into one cohesive track. Check out the clips here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica Do Surprise Cover Of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'
• Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Episode Of Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Paul McCartney, Ringo and George Harrison Items Up For Auction
• Foo Fighters, Duran Duran and Zac Brown For New Year's Eve
• Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series
• The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of 'Cretin Hop'
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust
• Radiohead Announce Career-Spanning 400-Page Songbook
• Singled Out: Granny 4 Barrel's Freak Flag
• Singled Out: Madame Mayhem's All Around The World
• Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
• Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance
• Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit
• Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
• Man Shot Outside Of Jason Aldean Concert In MS
• Blake Shelton Releases New Song 'At the House'
• Thomas Rhett Announces Life Changes Tour
• Taylor Swift, Eminem, Miley Cyrus 'SNL' Musical Guest Appearances
• Cam Streams New Jolene Inspired Single 'Diane'
• Kelsea Ballerina Announces 'Unapologetically' Tour
• Adele, Demi Lovato and More Share Their Best Halloween Looks
• Cardi B's Instagram Video Gets Remixed As Crazy Funk Track
• Clint Black Is Working On Christmas Musical
• Fiona Apple and Lili Hayes Share Goofy Halloween Video
• CMA Awards Reveal Country Collaborations For 2017
• Bebe Rexha And Florida Georgia Line Release 'Meant to Be' Video
• Luke Bryan Explains How Farm Life Inspired His Music Career
• Miley Cyrus Reveals Live Versions Of 'Bad Mood' and 'Wildflowers'
• Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.