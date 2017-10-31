Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Episode Of Jimmy Kimmel Live
10-31-2017
(hennemusic) Dave Grohl will host the Halloween episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, Tuesday, October 31. The Foo Fighters frontman will be joined on the program by actress Kristen Bell and musical guest Alice Cooper.

Grohl will sit in during a week of guest hosts in place of Kimmel, who is off with his family as they prepare for heart surgery on his infant son Billy. "As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold," said a show representative.

"Jimmy is very grateful to Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence for filling his very small shoes as guest hosts this week while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other."

Billy underwent the first of three planned heart surgeries just three days following his birth in April after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

