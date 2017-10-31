Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Episode Of Jimmy Kimmel Live

Grohl will sit in during a week of guest hosts in place of Kimmel, who is off with his family as they prepare for heart surgery on his infant son Billy. "As a precautionary measure, the scheduled second heart surgery for Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy had to be postponed this week due to the common cold," said a show representative.

"Jimmy is very grateful to Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence for filling his very small shoes as guest hosts this week while he, his wife and children sneeze on each other."

Billy underwent the first of three planned heart surgeries just three days following his birth in April after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect. Read more here.