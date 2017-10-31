Ed Sheeran Reschedules Tour Dates Following Accident

Sheehan has now revealed that he will return to the Philippines on April 8 and play three make-up concerts in Japan. However, fans in other destinations will not be so lucky.

"A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards," Sheeran said in a statement. "Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it's just been impossible to reschedule these for next year."

Fans in Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia will have to wait for a chance to see Sheeran live in concert. 'I'm really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I'm sorry to everyone who has been affected by this." See the dates here.