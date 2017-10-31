Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

The song was the title tune to the band's soundtrack for the film of the same name starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly. While the movie flopped at the box office, the soundtrack topped the charts in several countries, with the title track going on to become the Electric Light Orchestra's only UK No. 1 single.

Multi-instrumentalist Lynne has been touring in recent years under the banner Jeff Lynne's ELO. "Wembley Or Bust" captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys.

"Xanadu" follows "Turn To Stone" as the latest preview of the project directed by Paul Dugdale. Stream the track here.