Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'

The Linkin Park frontman, 41, took his own life in July. "There's an emptiness tonight / A hole that wasn't there before," the song opens. "And I keep reaching for the light / But I can't find it anymore."

Shinoda played the song solo sitting at a keyboard. The simple melody and elegant arrangement made for one of the night's most emotional moments. "Is there sunshine where you are? / The way there was when you were here / 'Cause I'm just sitting in the dark / In disbelief that this is real." Read more and watch Shinoda perform "Looking for an Answer" here.