Paul McCartney, Ringo and George Harrison Items Up For Auction

Described by the auction house as a "mostly blue body with black, grey and metallic-silver yolk and cuffs, featuring an embroidered black grey and silver patch of the Wings "W" logo affixed to the chest". Given that a certain Mr. McCartney sweated into it a little over four decades ago, perhaps the starting price of $8000 is conservative.

However, that price tag is positively miniscule in comparison to the number being quoted for a set that combines a George Harrison-worn jacket and a pair of Ringo Starr's suit trousers, both worn on the Beatles US tour of 1965 (including a performance on the Ed Sullivan Show), at the height of Beatlemania. This particular lot is for fans with deep pockets, with a starting bid of $50,000! Read more here.