Taylor Swift, Eminem, Miley Cyrus 'SNL' Musical Guest Appearances

Taylor Swift, Eminem and Miley Cyrus all slated to make appearance on the late-night comedy institution. Cyrus is up first, appearing on the Nov. 4 show with host Larry David.

Swift is set for the following week (Nov. 11), with host Tiffany Haddish (Girl's Trip). Eminem will hit the SNL stage on Nov. 18, with host Chance the Rapper, who's no slouch in the musical department himself.

Saturday Night Live made the big reveal via Twitter. See the tweet here.