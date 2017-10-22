Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo

The visual "Broken Cycle" was shot by Chance White of White Flame Studios at both the complex of the Safety Wolf facility and Atlanta's Big Peach Studios.

The band had this to say "Musically we wanted the song to build from soft and haunted at the beginning to a feeling of resolution and agency by the end. You're taking a stand and saying 'I refuse to play the victim to my circumstances' but there's acknowledgment that you can't always go at it alone.

"You have people in your corner who have your back when you might falter. The imagery of the swordswomen embodies that aspect of the lyrics. Watch the video - here.