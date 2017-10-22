The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53

"Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by," said the Downie family in a statement on Wednesday. "Gord knew this day was coming - his response was to spend this precious time as he always had - making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips."

Downie was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, which was discovered after the rocker suffered a seizure in his hometown of Kingston, ON in December of 2015.

A brain scan revealed a tumour on the left side of the singer's brain that would be impossible to remove completely. Doctors at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, ON were able to surgically "excise the bulk of the tumour", following which the singer underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatments.