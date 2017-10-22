Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details

"After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters," Parton said in a release. "I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work."

Parton will also be providing 500,000 books through a partnership via Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, First Book, and Penguin Young Readers to those impacted by the hurricanes. Her foundation initially donated 165,000 books and the shipping costs so books could be made available to educators quickly. Read more - here.