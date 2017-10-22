|
Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details (Week in Review)
.
Dolly Parton Reveals Hurricane Relief Efforts Details was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Dolly Parton has announced that she is assisting with hurricane relief efforts in the United States and its territories. The singer will be making a donation to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief, an organization launched by all five living former American Presidents to aid in relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and has been expanded to include Hurricanes Irma and Maria. "After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters," Parton said in a release. "I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work." Parton will also be providing 500,000 books through a partnership via Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, First Book, and Penguin Young Readers to those impacted by the hurricanes. Her foundation initially donated 165,000 books and the shipping costs so books could be made available to educators quickly. Read more - here.
"After the tremendous outpouring of support my hometown received last winter after the wildfires raged through the area, I want to do my part to help other areas affected by natural disasters," Parton said in a release. "I admire and respect this effort led by our Presidents so it is an honor for me to contribute to their work."
Parton will also be providing 500,000 books through a partnership via Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, First Book, and Penguin Young Readers to those impacted by the hurricanes. Her foundation initially donated 165,000 books and the shipping costs so books could be made available to educators quickly. Read more - here.
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Anniversary Reissues
• George Michael Celebrated With Nostalgic 'Fantasy' Video
• Elvis Costello And Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty
• Singled Out: Silk9's I Don't Know
• Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute
• Evanescence Release 'Imperfection' Music Video
• Judas Priest Launch Rock Hall Fan Vote Campaign
• Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package
• Drake Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Gord Downie
• Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up
• The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53
• Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show
• Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album
• Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship
• Taylor Swift Hosts Fans 'Reputation' Playback At Her Home
• Emmylou Harris And Kris Kristofferson Duet on 'The Pilgrim, Chapter 33'
• Miranda Lambert Believes She's A Bad Celebrity
• Maroon 5 Stream New Song 'Whiskey' Featuring A$AP Rocky
• Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room Vol. 2'
• Jake Owen Preps Greatest Hits Collection
• Luke Bryan Gives Wife Massive Diamond Ring for 10th Wedding Anniversary
• Maren Morris Will Probably Cry At Her Wedding
• Chance the Rapper Unbox His GRAMMY Awards with Young Daughter
• Michelle Williams Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Suicidal Thoughts
• George Strait Returning To Las Vegas For Superbowl Weekend
• Miley Cyrus Releases Video Message To Las Vegas Victim
• Nicki Minaj Talks Her Fight For Respect As A Female Rapper
• Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Video With Sister Gracie
• Rihanna Likes Her Men Dressed In Black
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.