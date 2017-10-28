Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'

Stapleton's soulful, slow-burning cover of the Kevin Welch 2001 song is heavy with emotion, and the new track also features vocals from the Chris's wife, Morgane.

"Millionaire" is one of two cover songs expected on From A Room: Vol. 2, with the other being Stapleton's take on "Friendship," written by Homer Banks and Lester Snell and made famous by Pops Staples. Check it out - here.