Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency

The group was forced to push back Saturday (October 21st) night's show in Lexington, KY a few hours before hitting the stage and have rescheduled that concert for May 1st.

On Sunday they revealed that two more dates this week have been postponed due to the family emergency. We were sent the following details: "Due to family emergency, Foo Fighters concert scheduled for this Monday, October 23rd in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena has been postponed. Information on the new date will be announced shortly." Read more - here.