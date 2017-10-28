John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue

Slated for release on Nov. 17, the anniversary edition will be available on CD, 180-gram black vinyl, limited-edition 180-gram blue vinyl, and on digital platforms. The album will feature new cover art showcasing the concert backdrop that was used on the accompanying tour.

The reissue campaign comes in conjunction with Fogerty's recent signing of a new deal with BMG. The former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman is also currently working on a new studio album, with release scheduled for next year. "I'm excited to partner with BMG for the next chapter of my music career," said Fogerty, in a prepared statement. Read more - here.