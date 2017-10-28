Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video

The dynamic duo hightail it straight to Nashville, where the raccoon goes hunting, fishing and chows down on some local hot chicken. While Kid Rock is playing a backyard barn party, the raccoon tears it up a local bar, slamming beers and hopping onstage with the house band.

The raccoon makes his way to Kid Rock's barn party, where he hooks up with a young woman before getting chased off by her pitchfork-wielding father. There's also some blurred nudity and drug use. This one has to be seen to be believed. Watch the semi NSFW wildness unfold - here.