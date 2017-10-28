Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'

"Baby heard you've been talking about me lately, telling all your friends how much you hate me," Payne sings in the first lines of the song. By the chorus, however, the girl he's been with seems to be singing a different tune:

"You said it was over, you said it was over/ but your clothes say different on my bedroom floor," Payne sings in the chorus. "I'm so excited to finally release this song." Liam said in a prepared statement, "I've been working on it for a while and am really happy with how it sounds. It's a bit different from what you've heard from me before, but helps to show where I'm going with my album. It's very important to me to keep challenging myself, to keep pushing into new areas."

"Bedroom Floor" is the third post-One Direction song from Payne, following the release of "Strip That Down," which features Migos' Quavo, and "Get Low," which features Zedd. Listen to the song - here.