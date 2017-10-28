Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks (Week in Review)

.
RZA

RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A publicist for Wu-Tang Clan member RZA has made an official statement in response to Azealia Banks' social media attacks following a highly publicized incident involving actor Russell Crowe.

The incident in question involved RZA escorting Banks to a Hollywood party hosted by Crowe back in October of 2016. An altercation broke out between Banks and Crowe. Banks claimed, among other things, that the actor had spit on her.

RZA recently said that Crowe did spit on Banks, in contradiction to a lengthy statement he posted in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Banks responded to the Wu-Tang rapper with the publicly shared wish that he "drop dead."

"The derogatory posts against my client RZA by Azealia Banks is unwarranted and beyond that -- unbecoming. RZA, from the moment he met Ms. Banks, bet on her to win," the publicist explained (via XXL). "So much so that when others felt she would be too much trouble to work with on the film Love Beats Rhyme, he disregarded what had been said and looked beyond her well documented controversies moving forward with securing her as his lead."

"Her introduction to Russell Crowe at his private party resulted in Banks going on a salacious mission to disparage him and RZA," the publicist added. "Playing the race card and anything else she could."

"I represent RZA and found it necessary to state he would never have done what he has in support of Ms. Banks to put her in a position to be harmed, ridiculed, demeaned, or treated in an inhumane way. And still, he continues to support her. As Ms. Banks reputation precedes her, RZA hasn't and does not want to further embarrass Banks and stands by not revealing all of the details at this time. In fact, after the incident, concerned about her welfare, RZA made sure she made it back to her hotel safely." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

