Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection (Week in Review)

.
Scorpions

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Scorpions will release a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", on November 24. The project features fourteen of the band's most famous ballads, a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel", and three new tunes recorded this past summer: "Follow Your Heart", "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue."

Produced by Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen, the set is named after a track from the German rockers' 1977 album, "Taken By Force", demonstrating the band's commitment to the art of the ballad.

"Throughout the decades," says guitarist Matthias Jabs, "our fans have been associating us with great ballads like 'Send Me An Angel,' 'Still Loving You,' and 'Holiday.' And that's very honorable."

"The meaning of a ballad always goes deep," explains singer Klaus Meine. "It's not surprising that a song like 'Wind of Change' is received euphorically in the US these days. The fans don't connect the song to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the iron curtain but rather to their current situation, the desire for change, and the hope for a world without nuclear threats and civil wars as well as the longing for peace.

"Nowadays, ballads are the pinnacle of rock music," he adds. "If they're well-written, they will go straight to the hearts of the fans."

"Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads" will be available via CD, 2LP, digital download and streaming services. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Scorpions Music, DVDs, Books and more

Scorpions T-shirts and Posters

More Scorpions News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth

Mikkey Dee Reveals Scorpions New Album Plans

Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Joins The Scorpions 2016 In Review

Former Scorpions Star Has $50,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen

Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees


More Stories for Scorpions

Scorpions Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease- Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show- Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her- Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert

Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title

Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop

Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show

Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.