Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour

A spring run will begin in Austin, TX on April 18, with shows running to early May, following which the group will begin a series of European concerts in June.

The Foos will return to North America for more dates in July, including a two-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden, a pair of shows at Boston's Fenway Park, and a late July appearance at Chicago's Wrigley Field. See the dates and ticket details - here.