|
Idles Frontman Honoring Late Mother By Included Ashes On Vinyl (Week in Review)
.
Idles Frontman Honoring Late Mother By Included Ashes On Vinyl was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Idles frontman Joe Talbot will be paying special tribute to his late mother by including her ashes pressed on to vinyl for a special limited edition run of their latest album "Brutalism". The group will be releasing the limited edition (just 100 copies) on October 30th and it will include a photo of Talbot's mother on the cover. He explained the move (Via TeamRock), "Our music has saved us in many ways. My old dear didn't have the luxury of finding something that could save her. "I've had her ashes pressed into 100 vinyl to symbolise just how important she was to this album, to this band and of course to me and my drive to exist in the most loving and honest me. "We strive to make music that invigorates people to express themselves freely without prejudice or mockery. Now you can see that we've put everything into our art so that maybe you can too. Don't go gentle. All is love." Watch a video that goes into the process behind the vinyl pressings - here.
The group will be releasing the limited edition (just 100 copies) on October 30th and it will include a photo of Talbot's mother on the cover. He explained the move (Via TeamRock), "Our music has saved us in many ways. My old dear didn't have the luxury of finding something that could save her.
"I've had her ashes pressed into 100 vinyl to symbolise just how important she was to this album, to this band and of course to me and my drive to exist in the most loving and honest me.
"We strive to make music that invigorates people to express themselves freely without prejudice or mockery. Now you can see that we've put everything into our art so that maybe you can too. Don't go gentle. All is love." Watch a video that goes into the process behind the vinyl pressings - here.
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release
• Metallica Make Concert History In The UK
• Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix
• Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction
• Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy
• Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover
• Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
• Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise
• Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
• Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
• Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'
• Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
• Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title
• Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates
• Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop
• Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume
• Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date
• Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
• Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief
• Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything
• Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?
• Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA
• Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday
• Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party
• Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.