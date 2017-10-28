Judas Priest Announce New Album and American Tour

The "new studio album, 'Firepower,' will be arriving in early 2018," shared the band across their social media sites. Produced by Andy Sneap and Tom Allom, the project marks the follow-up to 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls."

The 7-week opening leg of Judas Priest's 2018 world tour - with guests Saxon and Black Star Riders - will begin in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 13 and wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1.

All dates will be running a Judas Priest Fan Presale starting Wednesday, October 25 at 10 AM local time with the password: FIREPOWER that fans can use to purchase tickets in advance. See the tour dates - here.