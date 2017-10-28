|
R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse (Week in Review)
.
R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Details His Alleged Abuse was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Controversial R&B star R. Kelly has been hit with new abuse allegations by an ex-girlfriend, Kitti Jones. The new charges were revealed in a lengthy piece by Rolling Stone, with Jones detailing her two-year relationship with the singer, during which she said she endured no less than 10 instances of physical abuse, was forced to have sex with other women. She claims Kelly controlled the people she was allowed to see and withheld food if she didn't adhere to his demands. Jones recalled hitting her lowest point of the relationship: "His voice scared me, seeing that he called scared me, hearing a door open and close scared me." It got bad enough for Jones to contemplate suicide. "I just said, 'I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault,'" she explained. "'I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'" When asked what she hopes people take from the explosive allegations, Jones said she just wants Kelly's accusers to be taken seriously. "I want them to not be so dismissive towards the women that are speaking out," Jones said. "We're not just rolling over out of bed and saying, 'Hmm, let me just make up a story about R. Kelly today. Let me make it sound similar to something that he's already been accused of and put my own remix to it just [because] I want some attention.' [Anyone who has spoken out] has gotten annihilated in the press [and] from fans." The same day that the story was released, R. Kelly has made a response through a representative. Read it - here.
She claims Kelly controlled the people she was allowed to see and withheld food if she didn't adhere to his demands. Jones recalled hitting her lowest point of the relationship: "His voice scared me, seeing that he called scared me, hearing a door open and close scared me."
It got bad enough for Jones to contemplate suicide. "I just said, 'I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault,'" she explained. "'I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'"
When asked what she hopes people take from the explosive allegations, Jones said she just wants Kelly's accusers to be taken seriously. "I want them to not be so dismissive towards the women that are speaking out," Jones said. "We're not just rolling over out of bed and saying, 'Hmm, let me just make up a story about R. Kelly today. Let me make it sound similar to something that he's already been accused of and put my own remix to it just [because] I want some attention.' [Anyone who has spoken out] has gotten annihilated in the press [and] from fans."
The same day that the story was released, R. Kelly has made a response through a representative. Read it - here.
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release
• Metallica Make Concert History In The UK
• Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix
• Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction
• Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy
• Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover
• Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
• Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise
• Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
• Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
• Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'
• Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
• Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title
• Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates
• Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop
• Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume
• Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date
• Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
• Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief
• Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything
• Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?
• Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA
• Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday
• Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party
• Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.