Roy Orbison In Dreams The Hologram Tour Announced

The special 10-date tour across the UK will feature the hologram of Orbison accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, according to Classic Rock.

The trek is scheduled to launch on April 8th at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff and will include stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, London before concluding on April 20 at the BIC in Bournemouth. See the dates - here.