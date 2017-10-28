Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Satyricon Release 'To Your Brethren In The Dark' Video (Week in Review)

.
Satyricon

Satyricon Release 'To Your Brethren In The Dark' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Satyricon have released a new music video for their track "To Your Brethren In The Dark." The song comes from their brand new album, "Deep Calleth Upon Deep," which hit stores last month.

Satyr had this to say about the brand new visual, "I wanted To Your Brethren In The Dark to be a director's interpretation of the song, rather than a band performance type of thing.

"Seeing what we do through the eyes of another artist is always interesting to me and just like the song, the video has become a little bit of a journey on it's own.

"To Your Brethren In The Dark is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record. It is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the sombre and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet."

He added, "You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch to your brethren in the dark." Watch the video - here.

advertisement

Satyricon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Satyricon T-shirts and Posters

More Satyricon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Satyricon Release 'To Your Brethren In The Dark' Video

Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'

Satyricon Releasing New Album In September

Satyricon Recording New Album In A Barn

Satyricon Recording Two Albums Simultaneously

Satyricon Announce New DVD Release


More Stories for Satyricon

Satyricon Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Postpone Shows Due To Family Emergency- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease- Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake To Play Super Bowl LII Halftime Show- Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her- Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert

Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title

Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop

Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show

Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.