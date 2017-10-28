Satyricon Release 'To Your Brethren In The Dark' Video

Satyr had this to say about the brand new visual, "I wanted To Your Brethren In The Dark to be a director's interpretation of the song, rather than a band performance type of thing.

"Seeing what we do through the eyes of another artist is always interesting to me and just like the song, the video has become a little bit of a journey on it's own.

"To Your Brethren In The Dark is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record. It is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the sombre and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet."

He added, "You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch to your brethren in the dark." Watch the video - here.