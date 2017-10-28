The Mission Making Untraditional Live Album

Instead of recording a traditional concert, the band had decided to record a rehearsal session for their upcoming tour in London on November 7th that will include a live audience and they are taking input from fans to select the tracklisting, according to TeamRock.

Wayne Hussey had this to say, "The idea, mine so blame me, is that a rehearsal scenario is a controllable environment as opposed to the mayhem and unpredictability of a 'live' show." Read more - here.