Billy Joel Becomes A Father For The Third Time

The baby was born Sunday night at 7:50 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. The couple announced the news via People and the Piano Man shared a beautiful first photo on Instagram.

"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel (an accomplished equestrian) welcomed Remy Anne into their family," Joel's rep told the magazine. "Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled." Read more and see the father-daughter photo - here.