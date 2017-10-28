|
Black Country Communion's Last Song For My Resting Place Video (Week in Review)
.
Black Country Communion's Last Song For My Resting Place Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Black Country Communion are streaming an official video for the track "Last Song For My Resting Place", from their recently-released album, "BCCIV." The supergroup of bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham recorded their fourth set in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley after reuniting last year following an early 2013 split. "We had around 4 months to write this album, and I think the results speak for themselves," says Hughes. "All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression, as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums. "A lot has happened since we last recorded the Afterglow album in 2013, so, in many ways, the new album shows BCC with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you're looking for a folk album, this ain't the one. I wanted the new album to physically shake your soul." "Last Song For My Resting Place" follows the project's lead single, "Collide." Black Country Communion will launch "BCCIV" with two exclusive concerts in the UK in January, with shows at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on January 2 and London's Hammersmith Apollo on January 4. Watch the video - here.
