Corey Taylor Talks Ozzfest Meets Knotfest (Week in Review)

.
Stone Sour

Corey Taylor Talks Ozzfest Meets Knotfest was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Stone Sour and Ozzy Osbourne are set to headline Ozzfest Meets Knotfest this year at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino the weekend of Nov. 4 and 5. It's a meaty lineup of hard rock and metal acts, also including Rob Zombie, Prophets of Rage, Deftones and many more.

This will be Stone Sour's first year performing at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest. Past festivals have featured frontman Corey Taylor's other band, Slipknot. So, what is Corey Taylor most stoked about when it comes to Ozzfest Meets Knotfest?

"Honestly, just having Stone Sour play," Taylor said during a video interview with me at Louder than Life festival that also included guitarist Roy Mayorga. "It'll be cool for these guys to be a part of it and just to see how massive it is and how big it's actually really gotten."

In other news, Taylor and Stone Sour are back with their first album of originals since 2013, Hydrograd, and while it may seem like the guys took some away from the band for other projects, Taylor says they've always stayed together.

"The thing is, we've never really been apart," Taylor said. "During all of the breaks and everything, we would get together and we would work on all of the material, whether it was the new material for this album or doing the covers for the 'Burbank' stuff or just hanging out. We just really enjoy hanging out together." Watch the full interview - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Stone Sour Music
