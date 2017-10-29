'Country Rising' Benefit Concert Adds 'Downtown Jam'

While the original Country Rising show will happen at Bridgestone Arena, the newly added second event, dubbed 'Country Rising: Downtown Jam,' is set for the nearby Ascend Amphitheater with a separate lineup of country acts.

According to Billboard, artists lined up for the Downtown Jam include Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Tucker Beathard, Drake White, Lindsay Ell and Bailey Bryan, with additional acts to be announced. Read more - here.