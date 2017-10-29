Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber's Tattoo Artist Details Massive New Ink (Week in Review)

.
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Tattoo Artist Details Massive New Ink was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Justin Bieber surprised his legion of fans over the weekend (Oct. 21) by revealing a massive new tattoo that covers most of his torso. The artist responsible for the pop star's giant new tat, Bang Bang, broke down how it all came together over three days in Beverly Hills during an interview with E!.

"We added two angels, one on each side," Bang Bang detailed. "Below each one, they're dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance…visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other."

"It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang," Bang Bang continued. "I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered."

The artist explained how the tattoo came together over text message, with the singer looking to do something about the "mustache" on his stomach. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Music
