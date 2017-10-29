|
Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny (Week in Review)
.
Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson's new album Meaning of Life debuts this Friday, and the singer has come a long way since her early days in the music industry. Before she took charge of her own image, Clarkson says industry executives and handlers urged her to lose weight. And the pressure to stay thin left her on the brink of self-destruction. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," the original American Idol told Attitude magazine. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life…But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting." Instead, Kelly says she threw herself into exercising, which created new health issues and didn't help her feel any better about herself. In the end, she knew she needed a change. "I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she recalled. "I was at the gym all the time. There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with." "I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," she continued. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light." Clarkson took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments. Read more - here.
"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," the original American Idol told Attitude magazine. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life…But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting."
Instead, Kelly says she threw herself into exercising, which created new health issues and didn't help her feel any better about herself. In the end, she knew she needed a change.
"I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she recalled. "I was at the gym all the time. There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with."
"I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," she continued. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."
Clarkson took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments. Read more - here.
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release
• Metallica Make Concert History In The UK
• Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix
• Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction
• Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy
• Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover
• Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off
• Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise
• Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
• Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert
• Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'
• Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim
• Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title
• Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates
• Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop
• Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume
• Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date
• Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show
• Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief
• Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything
• Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?
• Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA
• Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday
• Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party
• Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.