Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny (Week in Review)

.
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelly Clarkson's new album Meaning of Life debuts this Friday, and the singer has come a long way since her early days in the music industry. Before she took charge of her own image, Clarkson says industry executives and handlers urged her to lose weight. And the pressure to stay thin left her on the brink of self-destruction.

"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," the original American Idol told Attitude magazine. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life…But no one cared because aesthetically you make sense. It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting."

Instead, Kelly says she threw herself into exercising, which created new health issues and didn't help her feel any better about herself. In the end, she knew she needed a change.

"I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run," she recalled. "I was at the gym all the time. There's a song on My December called 'Sober.' There's this line 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with."

"I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," she continued. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."

Clarkson took to Twitter to clarify some of the comments. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kelly Clarkson T-shirts and Posters

More Kelly Clarkson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kelly Clarkson Wanted to Kill Herself When Skinny

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'

Kelly Clarkson Streams New Track 'Meaning of Life'

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Body Image With 'Whole Lotta Woman'

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Taking Control of Her New Music

Kelly Clarkson Previews 'Meaning of Life' Album In Unusual Way

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Doesn't Wear Makeup

Kelly Clarkson Talks About New Songs, Video and Upcoming Album


More Stories for Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young- Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim- Queen Freddie Mercury Version Of All Dead, All Dead- more

Fats Domino Dead At 89- Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert- Bono Health Scare Inspired U2- Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim- more

Page Too:
Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video- Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour- Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant- more

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party- Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie- Brad Paisley National Anthem at World Series Game 2- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young

Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

Paul McCartney Remembers Fats Domino With Moving Eulogy

Billy Corgan Unplugs For Miley Cyrus Cover

Coldplay Responds To Claim That Radiohead Ripped Them Off

Singled Out: The Freeway Revival's Rise

Rock And Roll Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

Metallica Lead Lineup For Wildfires Benefit Concert

Bono Health Scare Inspired U2's 'Songs of Experience'

Marilyn Manson Fires Twiggy Ramirez After Rape Claim

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video

Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Shania Twain Explains Inspiration For 'Now' Album Title

Luke Bryan Releases 'Light It Up' Video, Announces Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj Rants Against Sexism In Hip-Hop

Thomas Rhett Reveals His Favorite Childhood Halloween Costume

Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

Keith Urban, Maren Morris Lead Free Nashville New Year's Eve Show

Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

Macklemore's Astrology Reading Changes Everything

Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

Lady Gaga And Joe Biden Share Sexual Assault PSA

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban's 50th Birthday

Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.