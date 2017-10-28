Steven Tyler Returns To The Stage Following Mystery Illness

He performed three Aerosmith classics--"Cryin,'" "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and "Dream On"--for the event, attended by Oprah Winfrey, Carly Rae Jepsen and others. The Foundation, founded by legendary music producer David Foster, raised more than $10 million for children and families in need of organ transplants.

Throughout his mysterious medical ordeal, Tyler has maintained a sense of humor. "It breaks my heart to have left this tour early," he said last month. "The band has never played better … just watch the 100,000 people at Rock In Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the States could perform."

Sounds like Tyler may be back with the band soon. Watch footage of Tyler's set - here.