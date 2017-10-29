Brad Paisley Delivers National Anthem at World Series Game 2

The country singer delivered the anthem as other artists watched on. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were dressed in blue to pull for their hometown team, the LA Dodgers. John Legend was also in the crowd for the Dodgers-Astros battle.

Sports legends, including Sandy Koufax and Vin Scully were also in attendance. The Houston Astros won the game 7-6 in the 11th inning. It was the Astros' first World Series win in the franchise's history. The teams are tied at 1-1 going into game three. Read more - here.