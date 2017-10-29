David Coverdale Releases Super Deluxe Whitesnake Unboxing Video

The 4CD/DVD package includes the original album with newly remastered sound, unreleased live and studio recordings, classic music videos, concert footage, a thirty-minute documentary, a 60-page hardbound book that's filled with rare and unseen photos from the era, an extended essay based on new interviews with Coverdale, plus a booklet of the album's lyrics, handwritten by the rocker.

2CD and 2LP Deluxe Editions present the newly-remastered album alongside a selection of unreleased bonus recordings, while a single-disc version of the project is also available.

The band's most-commercially successful record, "Whitesnake" sold more than 8 million copies in the States and earned Top 5 chart status in several countries around the world. Watch the video - here.