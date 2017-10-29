Drake Celebrates Birthday With 'Re-Bar Mitzvah' Party

In Judaism, a Bar Mitzvah is a celebration that usually takes place when a boy turns 13 and celebrates the transition into manhood. When night fell, Drake and his crew descended on the Poppy nightclub to recreate and do-over the auspicious occasion from his youth.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and Kelly Rowland, reports Billboard. Folks at the party held solo cups labeled "Aubrey's Re-Bar Mitzvah" and Drake uploaded a huge photo series to Instagram sharing the fun and revelry with his 38.1 million followers. See photos from the night - here.