Eminem Wins Court Battle Against Political Party

High Court Judge Helen Cull "ordered the conservative National Party to pay the Detroit rapper's publisher 600,000 New Zealand dollars ($415,000) plus interest," reports Billboard.

During the trial, Eminem collaborator Jeff Bass flew to New Zealand to play the song's opening riff. He tells Billboard he was angered by the defense's argument that "Lose Yourself" wasn't original because it used the same chords as other songs.

"They could have said anything but question its originality," he said. Read more - here.