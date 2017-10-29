Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Release Video Live From Athens' Acropolis was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are streaming a preview of a performance of their 2007 hit, "The Pretender", from Athens, Greece as featured on the upcoming broadcast of the PBS series "Landmarks Live In Concert."

Set to air November 10, the program - hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith - mixes interview material with the group's July 10 show at the ancient Acropolis theater, which was built in 161 AD.

"We've done some crazy things over the last 20 years," says Dave Grohl, "but I think this might be the craziest thing the Foo Fighters have ever done." Captured in legendary destinations around the globe, the "artist-driven concert series" bills itself as being "as much about landmarks, as it is the music and the musicians who perform" on the program. Watch the video and the show's trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

