Franz Ferdinand Announce New Album 'Always Ascending'

Always Ascending is set to debut on February 18, 2018, with lead singer Alex Kapranos characterizing the new music as "simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic" in a press release.

Franz Ferdinand will mark the announcement of Always Ascending with a live-streamed launch event at Paris's Point Ephemare, to be broadcast from the Franz Ferdinand Facebook page from 9.30pm Paris time/ 3:30pm EST/ 12:30pm PST today (Oct. 25), during which the band will preview a selection of their new recordings.

