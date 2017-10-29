Kenny Rogers Says Farewell With Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Many More

The star-studded event was an emotional tribute to one of the most successful crossover artists of all time and performed many popular songs with Parton. "I know I'm artificial, but I like to think my heart is real," Parton told Rogers before she sang him "I Will Always Love You" She added, "I have a spot (in my heart) for you that's never ever going to be touched by anybody else."

The duo also performed their epic duet, "Islands In the Stream." At the end of the set, Parton asked her friend, "How about me and you go out like rock stars?" Then they held their microphones with arms outstretched, dropped them and walked off the stage.

Wynonna Judd, Lionel Richie, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town were among the other artists that performed. The Flaming Lips and Elle King also honored Rogers.

"We're family here in Nashville. We stick together," said Wynonna Judd, who sang "You Turn the Light On." Naomi Judd joined her daughter to perform, "Back to the Well." Read more and see photos - here.