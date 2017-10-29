Maroon 5 Announce North American Tour

Tickets will be available starting November 4 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets via a pre-sale that begins October 30 at noon local time and runs through November 3 at 10 p.m.

Fans who buy tickets online between October 30 and November 10 will receive a physical or digital copy of the Maroon 5's sixth album Red Pill Blues, which comes out November 3.

Red Bill Blues was executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and features guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis. The album will come in a standard 10-track edition and a deluxe version. See the dates - here.