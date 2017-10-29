Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief (Week in Review)



Eminem To Donate 'Lose Yourself' Lawsuit Proceeds to Hurricane Relief was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) After winning a lawsuit against a New Zealand political party for unauthorized use of his song "Lose Yourself," Eminem has revealed that he'll be donating the any of the money he receives to hurricane relief. "Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case," a rep for Eminem told Variety. "Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same."

8 Mile Style is the music publisher who controls some of Eminem's early catalog, they are also the entity that filed the lawsuit. They were awarded $600,000 (around $415,000 U.S.) in the copyright case against New Zealand's National party. Read more - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.