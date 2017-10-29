Jaden Smith Teases New Music, Reveals 'Syre' Album Release Date

"I Cordially Invite You To Visit SYRE Land Via My Instagram. 3 Years In The Making Thank You #LongLiveSYRE," the pop progeny revealed on Twitter along with a trailer featuring new music.

Smith's Instagram page has been updated with a series of song teasers from the new album, presenting a variety of sounds ranging from pensive acoustic guitar melodies to synth-drenched rap tracks.

In the run up to his album release, Smith is currently on the road opening for Fall Out Boy. Check out the trailer for Jaden's new album - here.