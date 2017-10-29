It's the second year in a row that Urban has headlined the annual show. Also on the bill are Rock and Roll Hall of fame rockers Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, and Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The show, held at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, is free and open to the public. It will also include a fireworks display and instead of a ball drop, a giant glowing musical note will be lowered.