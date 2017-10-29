Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix

"Thanks to Linkin Park for giving me the privilege to be a part of this song in this way," says Aoki. "Keep Chester close to your heart and play this one loud! Sing it loud! We all miss you so much."

The remix arrives just ahead of a sold-out October 27 tribute concert for Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl that will see Linkin Park joined by guests Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Korn, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down, among others.

Linkin Park recently shared their appearance with Bennington on Apple Music's "Carpool Karaoke" series, an episode that was filmed less than a week before the singer committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41. Stream the new remix - here.