Rolling Stones Stream 1965 Performance Of Satisfaction

The track was captured live on the BBC's "Saturday Club" program on September 18, 1965 - just four months after it was recorded in Hollywood and a month after its UK single release.

Due December 1, "On Air" delivers a collection of live recordings of the Stones from 1963 to 1965 from a variety of BBC shows from the era. The set, which features eight songs the band have never recorded or released commercially, is available as an 18-track single CD, 2LP or 32-track deluxe 2CD editions.

The audio collection "On Air" follows the recent release of a companion book, "The Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties." Read more and stream the song - here.