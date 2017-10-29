The band will release a vinyl 12-inch of new song "The Blackout," the first physical release from U2's eagerly awaited new album, Songs of Experience, due later this year.

The 12″ includes both the original album version backed by an exclusive remix by the band's longtime collaborator, Jacknife Lee. Record Store Day 2017 is set for Black Friday, Nov. 24.

"The sound quality of this incredibly special record is a perfect example of the caliber of product Third Man Pressing is capable of producing. We couldn't be more proud," explained Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell in a press statement. Read more - here.