Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years

The North American trek will now include the newly announced shows in Richmond, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Seattle and additional shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

The band's new single "Satan In The Wait" can be streamed here and Nick Sadler shared his excitement about the new deal. He said, "As longtime fans of many of the albums Ipecac has released, we are proud to be a part of their roster. We are looking forward to getting back on road and playing new songs."

Daughters tour dates:

October 31 Richmond, VA Strange Matter

November 1 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

November 2 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church

November 3 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar

November 4 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus SOLD OUT

November 8 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

November 9 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

November 10 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

November 11 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

November 15 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

November 17 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT

November 18 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT