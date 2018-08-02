|
Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years
.
Daughters are having a big summer. They first released their first new song in eight years and inked a deal with Ipecac Recordings, but now have added new dates to their upcoming tour. The North American trek will now include the newly announced shows in Richmond, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Seattle and additional shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. The band's new single "Satan In The Wait" can be streamed here and Nick Sadler shared his excitement about the new deal. He said, "As longtime fans of many of the albums Ipecac has released, we are proud to be a part of their roster. We are looking forward to getting back on road and playing new songs." Daughters tour dates:
