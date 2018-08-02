News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years
08-02-2018
.
Daughters

Daughters are having a big summer. They first released their first new song in eight years and inked a deal with Ipecac Recordings, but now have added new dates to their upcoming tour.

The North American trek will now include the newly announced shows in Richmond, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Seattle and additional shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

The band's new single "Satan In The Wait" can be streamed here and Nick Sadler shared his excitement about the new deal. He said, "As longtime fans of many of the albums Ipecac has released, we are proud to be a part of their roster. We are looking forward to getting back on road and playing new songs."

Daughters tour dates:
October 31 Richmond, VA Strange Matter
November 1 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
November 2 Philadelphia, PA First Unitarian Church
November 3 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar
November 4 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus SOLD OUT
November 8 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
November 9 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
November 10 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
November 11 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
November 15 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge
November 17 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT
November 18 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen SOLD OUT


Related Stories


Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years

Daughters Release First New Song In Eight Years

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Thomas Rhett Explains His Daughters' Names

Thomas Rhett's Daughters Meet For the First Time In Online Video

Vince Gill And His Daughters Sing National Anthem for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Keith Urban Received Banner Support From Daughters For ACMs

More Daughters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed- Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert- Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death- more

Page Too: Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival- Phish Radio Coming This Friday- alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video- Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Rolling Stones Curate Confessin The Blues Compilation

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years

Graham Bonnet Band Release Livin' In Suspicion Video

Manic Street Preachers Release People Give In Video

Singled Out: I Hate Heroes' Alive

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile'

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.