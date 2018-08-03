Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

(hennemusic) Jack White is streaming live video of the "Boarding House Reach" single, "Over And Over And Over", from a March 17 performance at the Blue Room in his Third Man Records offices in Nashville, TN.



The event was one of three spring shows at the venue ahead of the launch of his third album, which went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to earn the Detroit rocker his third US chart-topper.



White issued the footage in sync with the release the 3LP vinyl-only set, "Live At Third Man Records / Nashville & Cass Corridor", which is available exclusively to subscribers of The Third Man Records Vault subscription service as of July 31.



The package presents performances at White's label offices in Nashville, TN and Detroit, MI, which included the live debut of the 2017 single, "Battle Cry", and the first 2018 performances of seven White Stripes songs, including the 2003 hit, "Seven Nation Army." Read more and watch the video here.